Within reach of a 2018 Grammy, Lost Bayou Ramblers announce hiatus after 20 years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Up for a second Grammy nomination, beloved local band the Lost Bayou Ramblers has decided to take a break.
After two decades of touring, the band announced its hiatus today. The band will officially sign off after its summer tour.
Andre and Louis Michot founded the LBR in 1999. The band has traveled the world bringing their twist on Cajun music everywhere from major venues and festivals to house parties and front porches. The band made the announcement today via social media:
To all of our friends and fans: After almost 20 years of non-stop touring, recording, and rambling, we've decided it's time for a little break. Lost Bayou Ramblers will be taking a hiatus after this summer season. It's been an amazing journey since our beginning in 1999, when Andre and Louis took the first gig offer to play with family and friends at a small café in Lafayette. Neither of them could have imagined that the band would take them to so many amazing places, playing on stages from lumberjack bars in California, to dinner clubs north of the arctic circle when the sun never sets. We have made it through countless van breakdowns, cracked engines, hurricanes, and dodged tornadoes, floods, and snow storms, and always managed to get thru the rough patches and make it on stage to do what we love: play music. We would like to thank everyone who has helped us every step of the way, and we hope to be back soon making more music and sharing great moments with all of you. As in all labors of love, the time of rest is just as important as the time of creating, and we've been lucky enough to have a prolific couple decades, without ever having given ourselves a true break, and now it's our time. We're really looking forward to these last few seasons of shows, and we hope to see y'all once more before our hiatus. Soigné vous-autres, Lost Bayou Ramblers