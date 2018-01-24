Within reach of a 2018 Grammy, Lost Bayou Ramblers announce hiatus after 20 years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Up for a second Grammy nomination, beloved local band the Lost Bayou Ramblers has decided to take a break.

After two decades of touring, the band announced its hiatus today. The band will officially sign off after its summer tour.

Andre and Louis Michot founded the LBR in 1999. The band has traveled the world bringing their twist on Cajun music everywhere from major venues and festivals to house parties and front porches. The band made the announcement today via social media: